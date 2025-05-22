Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,364 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,254,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,448,000 after buying an additional 1,522,043 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,913 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $81,015,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $69,115,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of LYB opened at $56.59 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $100.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.43%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

