Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 219.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Exponent by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $87.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 0.95. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $115.75.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $137.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $214,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $154,674. This represents a 49.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.