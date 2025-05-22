Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares in the company, valued at $561,932,258.40. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE SWX opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.49. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.31 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

