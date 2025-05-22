Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,914 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pathward Financial by 726.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Pathward Financial stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $317,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,117.49. This represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $146,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,953.06. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,882 shares of company stock worth $1,403,123. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

