Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,962,000 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,442,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 404,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 262,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 4.6%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 3.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.27 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $811,210.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,724,613 shares in the company, valued at $52,149,092.82. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,496 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $29,755.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,568,374.98. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $1,053,445. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

