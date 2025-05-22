Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,144 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 694.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.