Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GH. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 106,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,233,483.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,202,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,952,954.72. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 107,132 shares of company stock worth $5,248,393 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Trading Down 7.2%

GH opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $52.92.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

