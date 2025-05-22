Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,543,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,582,000 after buying an additional 467,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Olin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,976,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,413,000 after purchasing an additional 178,145 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Olin by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,385,000 after purchasing an additional 256,903 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5,746.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $47,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OLN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Olin from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $23.00 target price on Olin in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Olin from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Olin from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Olin Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.86%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

