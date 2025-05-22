Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,239 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,029,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 575.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after acquiring an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $480.49 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $538.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.84.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. This represents a 87.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock worth $3,946,461. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

