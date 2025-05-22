Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,291,054 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,291,054 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -14.10%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

