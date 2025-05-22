Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,771,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 51,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.09.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $340.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.61.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

