KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of KB Home worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,638,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after acquiring an additional 503,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,288,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 4,083.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 146,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 142,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after acquiring an additional 142,913 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,262 shares in the company, valued at $558,047.56. This represents a 32.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KB Home has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

