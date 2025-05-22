Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KROS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 934,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,464,033.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,392,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,498,425.81. This represents a 27.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,294.5% during the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after buying an additional 1,463,215 shares during the period. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,894,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after buying an additional 1,187,199 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 882.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,224,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 1,099,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 31.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after buying an additional 609,212 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,612,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.32. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $72.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $3.63. The company had revenue of $211.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.62 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

