Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 378,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,603 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of KGS opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $329.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.45 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

