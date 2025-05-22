Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,419 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Mercantile Bank worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBWM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mercantile Bank from $50.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $722.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 21.99%. Analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

About Mercantile Bank

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.