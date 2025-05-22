Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,456 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM stock opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $61.27.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Core & Main news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,023,859.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $770,282.64. The trade was a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $541,546.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,442.40. The trade was a 71.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,045 shares of company stock worth $3,683,698. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.