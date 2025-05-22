Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,158 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Civeo worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth $4,663,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,941,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Civeo by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 66,097 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 398,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 54,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Civeo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Civeo Price Performance

NYSE:CVEO opened at $20.79 on Thursday. Civeo Co. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Civeo had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Civeo

(Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.