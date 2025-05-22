Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 729 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.8%

VTV stock opened at $169.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.36.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

