Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 863 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Weatherford International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

WFRD stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.23. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weatherford International news, Director Neal P. Goldman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $504,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,074.44. This trade represents a 90.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

