Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,017 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $54.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.71 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOXF

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.