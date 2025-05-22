Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Cooper-Standard worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 84,412 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 58,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 54,002 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Cooper-Standard Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $22.10 on Thursday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $387.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $667.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.00 million.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

