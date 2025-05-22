Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 12,955 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $16,542,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

BBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Barings BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $951.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.85.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

In other Barings BDC news, President Matthew Freund bought 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $31,944.54. Following the purchase, the president now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $181,418.14. This trade represents a 21.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd purchased 34,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $313,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,949.28. This represents a 87.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

