Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 15,181 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 272.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,863,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,937,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 125,491 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,774,000 after buying an additional 137,427 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of GTY opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.71 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 155.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Getty Realty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

