Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 4,126 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of North American Construction Group worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,134,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 418,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 360,370 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,333,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after buying an additional 156,691 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 562.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 150,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 127,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 101,400 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $506.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.32. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

