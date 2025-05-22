Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 44,982 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,982 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Conduent worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Conduent by 526.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,216,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,849 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Conduent by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 5,625,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after buying an additional 2,262,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 1,437,479 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Conduent by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,506,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 1,370,961 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Conduent by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,317,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Giles Andrew Goodburn purchased 13,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,011.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 331,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,309.76. This trade represents a 4.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.69%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

