Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 551 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,742,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,067,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,701,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,060,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,040,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $146,419,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Natera by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,316,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,949,697,000 after purchasing an additional 879,463 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,562 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $354,606.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,844.37. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.18, for a total value of $335,709.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,195,630.40. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,436 shares of company stock worth $22,019,079. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $151.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.11. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.12.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

