Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 94,514 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 122.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,514 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 107.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 106,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,789,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 442,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organogenesis

In other Organogenesis news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,082.90. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Organogenesis Trading Down 7.7%

Organogenesis stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $381.83 million, a PE ratio of -50.17 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.71.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $86.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

