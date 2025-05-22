Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WESCO International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 256,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,504,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 152,727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WESCO International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 195,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $166.32 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.21 and a 52 week high of $216.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.92.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. Stephens upped their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WESCO International from $245.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on WESCO International

About WESCO International

(Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.