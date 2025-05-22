Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $134,433,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $73,762,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,123 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,614,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,005,000 after purchasing an additional 188,794 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

ITT Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of ITT opened at $149.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.64 and a 12-month high of $161.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

