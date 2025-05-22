Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of HOV stock opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $240.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.31. The stock has a market cap of $530.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $686.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on HOV

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.