Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mama’s Creations by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

Shares of MAMA opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 0.64. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

Mama’s Creations Profile

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $33.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.02 million. Research analysts predict that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

