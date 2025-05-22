Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 361.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 747.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.40.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,095,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 818,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,776,230.80. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

