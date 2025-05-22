Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of National Vision worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Vision from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of National Vision from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Insider Transactions at National Vision

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,375. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Price Performance

EYE stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $510.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.