Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $452,000 Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,546,000 after purchasing an additional 835,929 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,718,000 after purchasing an additional 296,601 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,998,000 after purchasing an additional 767,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,449,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,182,000 after buying an additional 140,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after buying an additional 32,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

SM Energy Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of SM opened at $23.13 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.