Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $465,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:NVS opened at $112.80 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $96.06 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $238.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 23.56%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

