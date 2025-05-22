Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in ICL Group by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in ICL Group by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

ICL Group Stock Down 1.6%

ICL opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

