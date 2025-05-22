Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thryv by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Thryv by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Thryv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $67,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,043 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,976.20. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,200 shares of company stock worth $86,981 over the last three months. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Thryv from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Thryv Trading Down 7.9%

NASDAQ THRY opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $576.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Further Reading

