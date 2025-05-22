Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of WAL stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $790.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAL. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

