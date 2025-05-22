Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,236,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,401,000 after purchasing an additional 618,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco de Chile by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 530,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,029,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 440,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 117,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Banco de Chile Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.24.

Banco de Chile Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $2.1037 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Banco de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.