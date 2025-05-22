Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 821 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $330,989,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 44,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,452,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,567. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.38.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.7%

United Rentals stock opened at $696.14 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $708.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

