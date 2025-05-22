Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Stock Down 3.7%

Truist Financial stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.