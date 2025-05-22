Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $633,000 Position in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 1,178.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 1.18. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

