Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $457,000 in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CEVA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in CEVA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CEVA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $20.21 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $483.22 million, a P/E ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 1.37.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $140,029.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,237.24. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CEVA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on CEVA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CEVA from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

