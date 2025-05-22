Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $623,000 in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 114,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,926 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 138,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 49,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PBT opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.56. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $14.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.32% and a return on equity of 17,811.24%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.0196 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.90%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

