Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,465,000 after acquiring an additional 45,752 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in FMC by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.46.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.70 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 88.55%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 6,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

