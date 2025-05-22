Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,265,000 after buying an additional 1,637,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after acquiring an additional 73,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,180,000 after acquiring an additional 916,898 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,268,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,823,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 528 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $91,138.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,140.91. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,499,370.58. The trade was a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,985 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $170.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.46 and a 200 day moving average of $163.96. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.47 and a 1 year high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

