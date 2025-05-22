Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,561 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 126.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs acquired 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $139.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

