Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,341 Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Energy Recovery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,953,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,823,000 after buying an additional 978,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,741,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $4,670,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $3,798,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 243,653 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.35. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $688.87 million, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Energy Recovery ( NASDAQ:ERII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ERII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,326,593.88. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela L. Tondreau bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $51,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,008.04. The trade was a 11.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

