Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.8%

RPRX stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on RPRX shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

