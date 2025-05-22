Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $293.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.50.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $260.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.70 and its 200 day moving average is $266.84.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,393.97. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,208,342 over the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

